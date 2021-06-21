Woman shot multiple times in Tulane Street shooting expected to be okay

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Officials reported a 25-year-old female victim with three gunshot wounds on her left arm sitting in the driver's seat in 500 blocks of Tulane Street early Monday morning.

Salinas Police Department said she was parked along the curb waiting to meet up with a friend who had just gotten off work around 2:30 a.m.

According to their report, the victim was on her phone with the friend who was driving on Adams approaching Tulane. Her friend heard the shooting over the phone and the victim told her friend she had just been shot by an unknown subject.

When police arrived on scene they said they did not find the suspect in the shooting. The victim was transported to Natividad Medical Center where she is being treated for her non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information, you can contact Salinas PD at (831) 758-7321. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call their Tip Line at (831) 775-4222.