Explosions heard during early morning fire off Work Circle in Salinas

SALINAS Calif (KION) Salinas fire and police officers responded to a fire on Work Circle early Monday morning.

Salinas Police say the fire spread to several trees, a warehouse building and several tanks containing cooking oil. It could be seen from the highway.

The video shows the police officer surveying the fire off of Work Circle. While crews were putting out the fire, there were several explosions, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.