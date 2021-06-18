Juneteenth events on the Central Coast

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) President Joe Biden signed legislation passed by congress establishing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day, a federal holiday marking the end of slavery in the US.

Several places around the Central Coast will be holding events to celebrate the new holiday on Saturday.

In Santa Cruz, the city Parks and Recreation department is hosting an event at Laurel Park to celebrate the name change of the "Louden Nelson Community Center" to the "London Nelson Community Center." The city was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement to correct the name and accurately honor Nelson's contributions to the city.

The event, which will last from 1 to 4 p.m., will include poetry, music, dance and food.

There will also be a Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration at the Salinas Sports Complex Saturday. The event will run at the same time, and it is expected to include music, food and vendors. Attendees may bring lawnchairs and blankets, and admission is free.

In Seaside, there will be an event at Laguna Grande Park starting at 1 p.m. Organizers say there will be Black history, entertainment, food, music and speakers.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865 when Union Major General Gordon Granger announced the end of slavery in Galveston, TX following the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.