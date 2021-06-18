California launches new digital tool for people to access Vaccine Records

News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION)- Today the California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Technology announced a new digital tool to assist residents with convenient access to their Covid-19 vaccine record.

The new digital tool offers a secure QR code that is easy to use. For those who are vaccinated and are interested in receiving their code they can visit myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov.

The digital Covid-19 vaccine record abides by national standards and security policies.