New report shows affect of pandemic on Santa Cruz County economy

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz County released its 2021 State of the Workforce report Thursday, which outlines how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the county's economy.

Low-income workers are among the most impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the report. Findings show a drop in labor force participation, with over 10,000 local residents who have left the workforce since February of 2020.

The report also states there is currently a shortage of workers willing to return to work and small businesses such as restaurants are among those facing staff shortages.

