Montage Health partners with Monterey Bay FC as Official Kit Partner

MARINA, Calif. (KION) Montage Health and the Monterey Bay Football Club held a news conference Thursday morning to announce that Montage will be the team's Official Kit Partner.

As part of the partnership, Montage Health will be displayed across the front of the players' jerseys.

“Part of our mission is to inspire optimal health,” says Dr. Steven Packer, president/CEO, Montage Health. “Partnering with Monterey Bay FC allows our community to be inspired by the athletes to remain active, to be involved in sports, and to come out to a game to promote social and mental well-being.”

The two organizations said they will collaborate to raise awareness for the importance of health and wellness, and the partnership will include players visiting patients, fundraising for health-related causes or programs and promoting health awareness campaigns. Montage Health will also be used for the needs of Monterey Bay FC players.

“We are proud to wear Montage Health over our hearts and on our jerseys,” said Monterey Bay FC Chairman and Owner Ray Beshoff. “More than ever, the health of our community is paramount, especially the social and mental health of our youth. With our partners and friends at Montage Health, we look forward to the impact we will have together to support this incredible community and all who call it home.”

Monterey Bay FC is beginning the development and design of its jerseys, and it will include community input received through an online survey. Some of those who participated in the survey will be among the first to get an official team jersey.

The crest and colors will be shared this summer, and release of the inaugural kit is expected in early fall. The 2022 season will be the club's inaugural season.

