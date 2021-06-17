California urges power conservation for second day amid heat

News

LOS ANGELES (AP) California’s power grid operator has called for a second day of voluntary energy conservation as the state swelters under a heat wave.

The California Independent System Operator has issued a Flex Alert for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. The alert was already in place for 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday.

People are urged to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher and avoid using major appliances. However, the system's CEO says California is unlikely to see a repeat of last summer's rolling blackouts.

The National Weather Service is warning of triple-digit highs in deserts and inland areas.