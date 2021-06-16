Smelling smoke today? NWS releases map of smoke drifting over California

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) If it seems a little smokey today around the Central Coast, fire agencies and the National Weather Service warn that it is probably not because of any fires burning locally.

Cal Fire CZU, which covers Santa Cruz and San Mateo Counties, said it has received reports about the smell of smoke without seeing any. The agency believes it is coming from fire in another part of the state.

The NWS Bay Area went a step further and released an animated map of smoke drifting over California. The agency said people in the Bay Area have noticed a smell of smoke as well, and they believe it is coming from wildfires in the desert southwest.