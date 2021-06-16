San Jose mandates videotaping of all gun purchases
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) San Jose officials have passed a new gun law that requires retailers to video-record all firearm purchases. That makes it the largest city in California with such a rule.
The City Council unanimously approved the new law on Tuesday and less than a month after a disgruntled employee fatally shot nine of his co-workers and then himself at a San Jose rail yard.
The Mercury News reports that the new ordinance is aimed at deterring an illegal practice known as straw purchasing. That happens when someone buys a gun for another person such as a felon or minor who is prohibited from owning firearms.
So if a person legally buys a firearm and gives or sells it to a prohibited person and that person then uses that gun in a crime, would they not be able to trace the gun back to the person that bought the gun? I guess the video takes away any possible claim that they didn’t make the purchase even if the system shows they did. Now they can show the video of the purchase and possibly hold them accountable.
No such thing, legally, as giving or selling a gun to a ‘prohibited’ person. You cannot do so in California. When you even give a gun to a family member, paperwork still flows through CA-DOJ and the person has to be registered before they can take possession of the gun. I think the videotaping is a good idea. Although I do no think pretty much anything will slow down the violence. And let me say as a2nd Amendment advocate, I do not think there is a legit reason on the planet for anyone to own an ‘assault’ rifle. Confiscate them, pay the owners, and give a person 25 to life for possession. No one needs to fire a high powered round at that rate. It is good for mass killing and being pseudo-macho. Nothing else. The excuse that it protects us against a rogue government is ridiculous. Fantasy. When they come after you, a rifle won’t help you LOL.