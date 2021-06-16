One person killed, two injured in crash on Highway 101 north of Greenfield

News

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 6/16/2021 5:45 p.m. KION's crew at the scene of a crash near Highway 101 and Hudson has learned that one person has died and two people were airlifted to a hospital.

A motorhome and van were involved in the crash, and both appear to be on their sides. The motorhome ended up on the shoulder of the highway, and the van ended up in a ditch with water in it.

One southbound lane of Highway 101 has reopened, but the other will remain closed as investigators wait for the coroner.

UPDATE 6/16/2021 5 p.m. Law enforcement says at least one person has died in a crash on Highway 101 at Hudson.

KION's crew at the scene has learned that two people have been airlifted to a hospital.

Southbound lanes of the highway are currently shut down.

The CHP reports that a driver heading north crossed over the center divide into southbound lanes and hit another vehicle head-on.

PREVIOUS STORY: The California Highway Patrol said officers are at the scene of a head-on crash on Highway 101 at Hudson, just north of Greenfield.

The CHP reports that the crash involves a motorhome and another vehicle. The motorhome is on its side with major damage to the front end.

Closures are in place for southbound lanes of Highway 101.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.