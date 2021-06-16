Cal ISO calls for energy conservation statewide on Thursday

News

FOLSOM, Calif. (KION) Cal ISO has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Thursday evening to encourage Californians to reduce their energy use.

The Flex Alert will be in effect from 5 to 10 p.m., and the agency is asking consumers to conserve energy to relieve stress on the power grid. During the evening, the agency said demand is high and because solar production is winding down, supplies are tighter.

The California #ISO issued a #FlexAlert tomorrow from 5 to 10 p.m., encouraging consumers to reduce their energy use to help relieve stress on the grid. Go to https://t.co/VB7dql84XI for conservation measures. pic.twitter.com/Pb8OnMVbMU — California ISO (@California_ISO) June 16, 2021

While the Flex Alert is in effect, Cal ISO recommends:

Setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher if health permits.

Avoiding use of major appliances.

Turning off unnecessary lights.

Before it goes into effect, the agency recommends pre-cooling your home, using appliances and charging electronics.

Cal ISO also considered issuing a Flex Alert for Wednesday evening, but said the power grid is stable today. For that reason, they do not anticipate rotating outages.