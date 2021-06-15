Woman wins $1 million playing Michigan Lottery

News

By Anna Muckenfuss

SAGINAW COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A Saginaw County woman won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery thanks to a clerk’s generosity.

“My friend and I were on the way home for a bonfire and we needed to stop for a couple things,” said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. “We stopped at the Marion Springs General Store, but they must have just closed because the door was locked. We were standing at the door when a clerk came over to let us in.”

“We grabbed items for the night and picked up some lottery tickets. I got home and got the fire going and forgot all about the tickets for a couple of days. When I finally scratched it off, I was so surprised to win $1 million!”

The woman, who is 52 years old, visited the lottery headquarters to claim her prize but decided to receive her winnings as a one-time payment of $634,000. The player said she plans to make her life a little easier.

In 2020, lottery players have won more than $1.5 billion playing instant games.

