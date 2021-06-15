Suspect in chase ending in Salinas identified as Gilroy homicide suspect

News

GILROY, Calif. (KION) A man accused of leading Gilroy officers on a chase that ended in Salinas has been identified as the suspect in a homicide, according to Gilroy police.

Officers responded to Railroad Street and Martin Street on June 8 after a report of a gunshot victim, and officers found the victim, 48-year-old Anthony Villalobos, unresponsive with at least one gunshot wound. Responders provided medical aid, but he died of his injuries in a local trauma center.

Suspect accused of shooting at Gilroy officers during chase arrested in Salinas

The following day at around 9 p.m., officers tried to stop a driver, identified as 36-year-old Joshua Munoz, near Luchessa Avenue and Monterey Road. Police said Munoz had several outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants for possession of a gun, resisting arrest, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, burglary and probation violation charges.

Police said Munoz did not stop, but instead led officers on a high-speed chase south on Highway 101. During the chase, he reportedly held a pistol out of one of the windows and fired at officers. None of them were hit.

When the chase crossed into Monterey County, California Highway Patrol officers took over. Munoz reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed near Highway 101 and Laurel. Police said he tried to run away, but they caught him.

Munoz was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on attempted murder of a police officer, felony evasion, felony possession of a gun and resisting arrest charges along with multiple warrants.

During the investigation, police identified Munoz as the suspect in Villalobos' death. The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office filed homicide charges on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Silva at 408-846-0335. To remain anonymous, call the tip line at 408-846-0330.