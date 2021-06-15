Gov. Gavin Newsom draws more vaccine prize winners as California reopens

News

LOS ANGELES (KION)

UPDATE 6/15/2021 11:12 a.m. The winners of $1.5 million as part of the state's Vax for the Win program are from the following counties:

Los Angeles

Los Angeles

Marin

Riverside

Los Angeles

Santa Barbara

Sacramento

Stanislaus

Los Angeles

Ventura

PREVIOUS STORY: California Gov. Gavin Newsom is in Los Angeles celebrating the state's reopening, and while he is there, the state will draw 10 more prize winners as part of the state's Vax for the Win program.

Each of the winners will receie $1.5 million.

Starting Tuesday, the state no longer has social distancing requirements or capacity limits in place in most settings. The state is also following CDC mask guidance.