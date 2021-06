News

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) Seaside police said they have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting at Cutino Park.

They said the suspect, an adult man, was arrested on Wednesday. The shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The shooting victim was hospitalized, and police said the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 831-899-6748.