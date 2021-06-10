Salinas residents asked to volunteer and help clean up Natividad Creek Park

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The City of Salinas is hosting a volunteer park clean-up event on June 23rd from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Natividad Creek Park.

According to Karina Silva, the Neighborhood Services Coordinator, it's an opportunity for youth to earn community service hours or for anyone who would like to give back.

If you're interested in participating, you can pre-register here or register in person the day of the event.