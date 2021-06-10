Ex-police chief, 5 others charged in Capitol riot conspiracy

News

A former California police chief and five other men have been indicted on conspiracy charges in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Court documents unsealed Thursday accuse the men of plotting with one another to block the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.

Among those charged is a former La Habra police chief and founder a far-right group called the American Phoenix Project. Prosecutors say four of the men charged identify as members of the Three Percenters antigovernment extremist movement.

The U.S. Department of Justice has brought similar conspiracy cases against members of the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys extremist groups.