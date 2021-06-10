Arkansas trooper faces lawsuit after maneuver causes pregnant woman’s car to flip

News

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KION and CBS) An Arkansas state trooper is facing a lawsuit after he was caught on camera deliberately bumping a pregnant woman's vehicle, causing it to flip over after hitting the median.

The trooper said he performed the maneuver because she was speeding and did not pull over, but she argues that it was not safe to pull over on that stretch of roadway.

Dashcam video from the incident shows that the woman slowed down, moved to the right lane and turned on her hazard lights when the officer tried to stop her. She said she thought it would be safer to wait until the next exit to pull over.

CBS found than an Arkansas state driver's license guide says that when stopped by law enforcement, a driver should use their turn signal or hazards to show the officer that you are looking for a safe place to stop.

Court documents accuse the officer of negligently performing a PIT maneuver, putting the life of the woman and her unborn child at risk.