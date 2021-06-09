Skip to Content
Salinas City Council approves budget, changes police funding

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas City Council approved their new budget for the next fiscal year on Tuesday in a 4-3 vote.

The budget includes cuts to police department funding, impacting four sworn officer positions and one non-sworn civilian position. These positions have been frozen from the hiring process, meaning the city will not hire people to fill those positions for the time being.

The city will save about $1.4 million from these cuts, which also includes a reduction in supplies and services.

