Local fire agencies share concerns about staffing shortages

FELTON, Calif. (KION) With dryer conditions arriving sooner than expected, fire departments throughout Santa Cruz County have been working around the clock daily to monitor and prevent potential dangers.

Cal Fire CZU states there are currently concerns about staffing shortages as temperatures start heating up, and their 2021 fire season outlook is not a positive one.

Usually, the State of California counts on about 152 inmate crews. This year, there are only about 53 due to COVID-19 early releases and the closure of the Sierra Conservation Center.

