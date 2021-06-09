Agency declares water shortage emergency in Santa Clara County, calls for reduction in water use

News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION) The Valley Water Board of Directors unanimously approved a resolution declaring a water shortage emergency in Santa Clara County, and that means customers may face a mandatory reduction in water use as a result.

In a statement, the board said the declaration is the strongest action it can take under the law, and it allows them to work with retailers, cities and the county to put regulations and restrictions in place surrounding water use. The agency is also asking the County of Santa Clara to declare a local emergency.

To conserve local water supplies and prevent groundwater overdraft, board members are calling for a mandatory 15% reduction in water use compared to 2019.

The Valley Water Board of Directors said the Anderson Reservoir was ordered to be drained as they strengthen the dam, so it is currently not in use, and imported water supplies are decreasing because of dry conditions. They said about half of the water supply comes from outside the county, and a reduced Sierra Nevada snowpack led to a reduction in the amount of imported water the county will receive this year.

The agency is trying to withdraw banked supplies and buy emergency water from partners in response to the reduction in supplies.

Learn more about the agency's conservation programs, which include information about rebates and water-saving devices, here.