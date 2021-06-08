Fire officials ask community for help restoring burn areas

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) As summer and Fourth of July celebrations approach, fire officials are spotting flares and potential fire dangers along mountainous Santa Cruz County areas.

The CZU Lightning Complex Fire of 2020 left many areas affected by burn scars, and fire crews continue in their efforts to restore impacted lands.

Landowners are currently being asked to help collect cones as they carry on their efforts to replant and restore.

KION's Jocelyn Ortega will have more on these efforts tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.