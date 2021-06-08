Fire officials ask community for help restoring burn areas
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) As summer and Fourth of July celebrations approach, fire officials are spotting flares and potential fire dangers along mountainous Santa Cruz County areas.
The CZU Lightning Complex Fire of 2020 left many areas affected by burn scars, and fire crews continue in their efforts to restore impacted lands.
Landowners are currently being asked to help collect cones as they carry on their efforts to replant and restore.
I am assuming you must mean pine cones? There are so many rules regarding what people can and can’t do, what can be harvested for seed or must be left alone so nature can do it’s thing. Are permits required? You can’t just start planting without some kind of planning and process. I will see if I can catch the news broadcast and see if there is more information than what is in this short article.