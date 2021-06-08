Caught on Camera: CHP officer saves choking baby in Woodland Hills

News

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KION) The California Highway Patrol said one of its West Valley officers saved a choking baby recently, and the incident was caught on camera.

The CHP said Officers Ramstead and Cato responded to a report of a chocking baby in a car on Highway 101 in Woodland Hills and found it parked on the right shoulder.

Ramstead is a licensed paramedic, and the CHP said that after evaluating the baby, he used back slaps to clear the child's airway to help it breathe normally. When the baby began breathing, the officer monitored it while keeping it calm. Within a few minutes, an ambulance arrived to take the baby to a hospital for evaluation.

The CHP said the baby is expected to be okay.

The agency said the two officers who responded to the call are from the community outreach team and usually handle the Instagram account, but said that despite different backgrounds, officers get yearly Emergency Medical Response training to make sure they are prepared to help with medical emergencies in the field.