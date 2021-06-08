A deep dive into World Ocean Day 2021

News

(KION) June 8th, 2021 marks the 13th annual World Ocean Day - a day dedicated to raising awareness around the conservation of the earth's oceans. A date recognized by over 140 countries, World Ocean Day has made a global impact by helping communities to recognize the importance of protecting this resource.

This year in particular, organizers of World Ocean Day are challenging populations to assist in accomplishing a significant goal: to conserve at least thirty percent of the global environment by 2030. The Ocean Foundation has nicknamed this initiative, "30 x 30". According to the organization, the wellbeing of the earth's oceans is paramount to resolving the issue of its climate as a whole. In addition, it claims that impactful decisions made by world leaders within the next year will depend upon the efforts made by populations around the world to conserve their respective environments.

World Ocean Day 2021 offers a host of events both online and in-person, depending on location. Online events include multiple art exhibitions, contests and educational seminars. Links and descriptions for all of these and more events can be found at the official World Ocean Day website.

In addition, the United Nations has planned an entire day's worth of virtual events in celebration of World Ocean Day. The theme designated by the UN for World Ocean Day 2021 is "Life & Livelihoods". This focus is meant to recognize the oceans' importance as a vital source of life for the entire planet. The UN's World Ocean Day festivities will be live streaming all day via its website and will feature over forty guest speakers. Among them will be Jean-Michael Cousteau, President of the Ocean Futures Society and H.E. Antonia Guterres, Secretary-General of the UN itself.

Both individuals and organizations are encouraged to host their own events in celebration of World Ocean Day as well as to sign the petition at worldoceanday.org. Signing the petition is said to be a way to advocate for oceanic conservation and to draw the attention of global leaders to this issue.

The United Nations' livestream of World Ocean Day festivities can be viewed at unworldoceansday.org while a list of local and online events, as well as the virtual petition, are located at worldoceanday.org. This site also provides the option to donate to the cause as well as list your own World Ocean Day event.