Wanted North Carolina sex offender arrested in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz police say a wanted sex offender from North Carolina was arrested in the city Friday.

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina contacted Santa Cruz police Thursday to notify them that a wanted sex offender may be living within the city limits.

During the investigation, officers learned that the man, identified as 48-year-old Troy Lamar Walker, was living in the area and using fake names to avoid arrest.

At the time of his arrest, police said Walker was using the name Jacquard Sauvignon. While using the name, he reportedly met a Santa Cruz woman online through a dating website. Police said she was not aware of his identity or that he was a wanted felon.

Police found Walker at around noon Friday and arrested him for the outstanding felony warrant in violation of his sex offender registration. He was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail and will be extradited back to North Carolina.