Santa Cruz County launches dashboard showing vaccination progress

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz County Public Health announced Monday that it has launched a dashboard showing COVID-19 vaccination progress at the local level.

The dashboard has data about the percentage of residents who have received a vaccine, demographic breakdowns and health equity metrics. The county said the data will be updated every Monday.

The county reports that its vaccination rates are above state averages, which led to a decline in infection rates.

Those who would like to schedule a vaccine appointment can visit myturn.ca.gov or vaccines.gov, and those who are vaccinated will automatically be enrolled in the state's lottery program.

To see the county's vaccine dashboard, visit the Santa Cruz County Public Health website here.