Police: Man arrested for breaking into Marina home while resident was inside

MARINA, Calif. (KION) A Seaside man was arrested in Marina after he allegedly broke into a home while the resident was inside, according to Marina police.

Officers responded to the home on Eddy Circle at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday after a report of a home burglary in progress. The resident of the home said they were in a back bedroom when they heard a noise coming from inside the home. When they saw an interior light turn on, they realized someone was inside, and the resident said they escaped by climbing out of the window.

When officers got to the home, they said they saw a side door leading to the garage that had been forced open and another door leading into the home forced open. They said they also saw interior lights being turned on and off.

While a Salinas police K-9 was responding to assist, the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Matthew Domalaog, left through the side garage door and was detained.

Domalaog was arrested and charged with residential burglary, possession of burglary tools, prowling, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of dangerous fireworks by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Marina police at 831-884-1210. To remain anonymous, call 831-884-1286.