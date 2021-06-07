Monterey County DA launches Multi-Cultural Community Council

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced that she has created a council intended to increase intercultural relationships and understanding.

The Multi-Cultural Community Council will be made up of community leaders who will volunteer their time and experience. They include LULAC President Chris Barrera, Friendship Baptist Church Pastor Anthony Dunham, Deacon Warren Hoy with the Diocese of Monterey, Interim Executive Director Barbara Mitchell, Alisal Family Resource Center Director Dr. Carissa Purnell and NAACP Monterey County President Yvonne Thomas.

"The mission of the MCCC is to seek fair and equal justice, ensure open communications, inclusive community participation, and to offer education on the criminal justice system. In the process, we hope to engender trust and provide transparency that strengthens intercultural connections and relationships within our county," Pacioni wrote in a statement.

The group will act as an advisory council to the DA on matters related to cultural or faith groups, law enforcement and the community at large. Members of the council are appointed by Pacioni in consultation with co-chairs.