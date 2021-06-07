Man accused of robbing victim with metal pipe in Salinas

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police say a man was arrested on suspicion of robbery Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery on E. Alisal near Murphy Street at around 5:30 a.m., and the 65-year-old victim said he was robbed by a man with a metal pipe.

He told police that the man, identified as 21-year-old Diego Castillo, walked up to his vehicle and tapped on the windshield. The suspect then demanded the victim's money when he rolled down the window, according to police. The victim said he gave Castillo all of his money before Castillo went west on Rianda Street.

Officers searched the area and said they found someone matching the description in a Chevy pickup on Prader Street. Castillo, the man in the truck, was identified as the suspect. Police said the officers found cash taken from the victim during the robbery.

Castillo was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail.