Monterey One Water Board plans to increase sewer rates 120% in the next four years

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Several organizations, including the Chambers of Commerce from multiple municipalities, stood in front of city hall today to protest the Monterey One Water Board decision to increase sewer rates.

The Monterey One Water Board voted to raise monthly rates by an average of 16% and the proposal is expected to exceed 120% over the next four years.

