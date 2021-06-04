Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:57 AM

Monterey One Water Board plans to increase sewer rates 120% in the next four years

KION

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Several organizations, including the Chambers of Commerce from multiple municipalities, stood in front of city hall today to protest the Monterey One Water Board decision to increase sewer rates.

The Monterey One Water Board voted to raise monthly rates by an average of 16% and the proposal is expected to exceed 120% over the next four years.

Watch Melody Waintal's report tonight at 5 p.m. on KION.

Local News / Monterey County / Top Stories

Melody Waintal

Melody Waintal is the Digital Content Reporter at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content