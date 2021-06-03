Two Pacific Grove residents awarded for helping to fight fire, alerting neighbors

News

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) The Pacific Grove Police Department and Monterey Fire have awarded the Public Service Award to two Pacific Grove residents for their "selfless and brave actions" during a fire.

The two residents, Janie and Erik, live in an apartment complex that houses about 20 people, and at around 2 a.m. on May 12, police said they woke up when a neighbor pounded on their door to tell them that a fire broke out in their neighbor's apartment.

Police said Janie called 911 and helped to warn others about the fire. When she found a fire extinguisher box, police said she used her bare hand to break the box and get the extinguisher.

She gave the extinguisher to Erik, who police said went into the apartment and extinguished the fire.

"Janie and Erick acted quickly and courageously preventing a larger fire and potential loss of life," police wrote in a social media post.