Santa Cruz County partners with landlords to help fight homelessness in a new program

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz County in partnership with non-profit organizations, is launching a new strategic program dubbed the "Rehousing Wave" to temporarily sheltered individuals and families by working with area landlords and housing providers.

The goal of the program is to help families establish permanent housing and stable housing.

The Rehousing Wave is currently seeking property owners and housing owners to help those in need of permanent housing. County landlords are being given incentives to reduce rent.

"My experience as a landlord has only been positive and rewarding. I'm helping families find a place they can call home,” said Jana Rinaldi, a landlord who has helped provide housing for individuals exiting homelessness. “The fact that both tenant and landlord are supported in the process is a win-win for both. “

Benefits of the Rehousing Wave include:

• Housing providers are guaranteed, on-time monthly payments from a local

non-profit organization

• Financial incentives will be available for property owners/housing

providers

• A single point of contact will be assigned to property owners/housing

providers to help resolve any tenant concerns

• Resident support services will be provided and tenants will be offered a

case manager to support their long-term success as tenants

According to the most recent "Point in Time count in 2019," some 2,167 individuals are experiencing homelessness in Santa Cruz County with 78% of the homeless population being unsheltered.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more at 10 and 11 p.m. with how the county is trying to alleviate homelessness in the county.