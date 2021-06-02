Santa Cruz announces new effort to house the homeless

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) As the state of California begins to re-open, Santa Cruz County is taking steps toward resolving the issue of homelessness. The launch of the county's Rehousing Wave was announced Wednesday, June 2nd. This effort, put in place by the Santa Cruz County Housing for Health Division, comes as a permanent solution for individuals who have only been able to acquire housing temporarily.

Within the past year, Santa Cruz County aided more than 800 people impacted by homelessness. The county was able to offer safe living conditions as well as basic essentials, including food, to those in need. Now that pandemic conditions are beginning to improve, the new Rehousing Wave aims to situate these individuals in long-term, if not permanent, housing. The Housing for Health division has titled the movement, "Housing for a Healthy Santa Cruz: A Strategic Framework for Addressing Homelessness in Santa Cruz County." This movement is supplemental to the county's overarching plan to tackle homelessness, which spans a timeline of three years. Funding for this effort will largely come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and will require additional support from local property owners.

Locals who can contribute housing will receive a monthly "rent" payment from a non-profit organization as well as other financial benefits. Both landlords and tenants will be appointed a resource who will assist in resolving potential conflicts and fostering successful, long-term living scenarios. The goal of these incentives is to create a positive experience for both parties. Jana Rinaldi, a Santa Cruz resident who has offered up housing to the Wave, called it a win-win situation.

"My experience as a landlord has only been positive and rewarding. I'm helping families find a place they can call home," Rinaldi said.

Santa Cruz County officials say the Rehousing Wave marks a significant historic milestone and will be the greatest action yet taken to find housing for the homeless, but its success will depend largely upon the funding it receives from local non-profits and residents alike.

Those wishing to donate to the Rehousing Wave can do so by coordinating with the Santa Cruz Veterans Hall Board of Trustees at veteranshall.org. Those who can contribute housing to this effort should contact Shiri Gradek by email at sgradek@abodeservices.net.