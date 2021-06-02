Monterey County Supervisor cited for suspected DUI

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) A Monterey County Supervisor has been cited for suspected DUI.

Supervisor Luis Alejo was reportedly cited just before midnight Friday along San Miguel Canyon Road.

The California Highway Patrol is expected to release more details soon.

Supervisor Alejo released a statement addressing the incident.

"I take full responsibility for my actions. I made a poor decision that I truly regret and will never make again. I sincerely apologize to my constituents and the people of Monterey County.”

District 1 Supervisor Luis Alejo

Alejo was first elected to the Monterey County Board of Supervisors in June 2016 to represent District 1. The district includes most of the City of Salinas, including Alisal, parts of Central and North Salinas, Chinatown and part of Oldtown.