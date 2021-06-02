Formerly homeless Cabrillo College graduate reconnects with former NFL player who helped him

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Recent Cabrillo College graduate and former homeless person, Tomas Alejandrez from Watsonville, says a kind gesture during his darkest times that helped him get on the path to success came from an unlikely place.

Alejandrez, 47, graduated with multiple degrees and was accepted to some of California's most renowned universities, including UC Santa Cruz, which he has chosen to attend.

He comes from a lifetime of drug abuse and poverty but says it was during his time panhandling on the streets of Fresno County that former Detroit Lions linebacker, Zach Follet, extended his hand, buying him the clothes and devices he needed to get through college.

KION's Jocelyn Ortega will have more on their recent reconnection tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.