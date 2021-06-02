Annual Summer Lunch program kicks off in Santa Cruz County

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Kids in Santa Cruz County can now get free lunch this summer. La Manzana Community Resources (LMCR), a program of Community Bridges, announced that their free lunch program will begin on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Children can pick up free lunch at any of the sites in Santa Cruz and Watsonville until mid-August. The sites in Santa Cruz will open through August 6, 2021 and most of the sites in Watsonville will stay open through August 13, 2021.

Federal, state and local funding help allow the program to run throughout the summer months, but LMCR officials say approximately 20% of the cost is covered through donations. Last year, the program helped serve more than 17,000 meals.

“No child should have to worry about whether they will have enough to eat while school is out,” said Mayra Melendrez, LMCR Program Manager. “Ensuring our community’s kids have a good lunch means they can enjoy a happier, healthier, more active summer and a better start to the school year in the fall.”

Children up to 18 years old can pick up a free lunch without eligibility documentation at the following sites from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. daily:

Boys and Girls Club of Santa Cruz 543 Center St., Santa Cruz, CA 95060 June 7 – Aug. 6, 2021 Sycamore St. Apartments 125 Sycamore St., Santa Cruz, CA 95060 June 7 – Aug. 6, 2021 YWCA 340 E. Beach St., Watsonville, CA 95076 June 7 – Aug. 6, 2021 Nueva Vista Beach Flats Park 131 Liebrandt Ave., Santa Cruz, CA 95060 June 7 – Aug. 6, 2021 La Manzana Community Resources 521 Main St. Watsonville, CA 95076 June 7 – Aug. 13, 2021 Stone Creek Apartments 300 Bree Ln, Watsonville, CA 95076 June 7 – Aug. 13, 2021 Vista Verde Apartments 45 Steward Ave., Freedom, CA 95019 June 7 – Aug. 13, 2021 Corralitos Creek Apartments 125 Pajaro Circle, Freedom, CA 95019 June 7 – Aug. 13, 2021 Pajaro Park Apartments 27 San Juan Road, Watsonville, CA 95076 June 7 – Aug. 13, 2021 Sunny Meadows Apartments 220 Ross Ave, Freedom, CA 95019 June 21 – July 30, 2021 Pippin Orchards Apartments 56 Atkinson Lane, Watsonville, CA 95076 June 21 – July 30, 2021 Schapiro Knoll Apartments 33 Minto Rd. Watsonville, CA 95076 June 21 – July 30, 2021 La Manzana Community Resources

If you're interested in making a donation to support the program you can click here and select “La Manzana Community Resource Center.” If you are interested in volunteering to help serve lunches, you can click here.