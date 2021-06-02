Annual Summer Lunch program kicks off in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Kids in Santa Cruz County can now get free lunch this summer. La Manzana Community Resources (LMCR), a program of Community Bridges, announced that their free lunch program will begin on Monday, June 7, 2021.
Children can pick up free lunch at any of the sites in Santa Cruz and Watsonville until mid-August. The sites in Santa Cruz will open through August 6, 2021 and most of the sites in Watsonville will stay open through August 13, 2021.
Federal, state and local funding help allow the program to run throughout the summer months, but LMCR officials say approximately 20% of the cost is covered through donations. Last year, the program helped serve more than 17,000 meals.
“No child should have to worry about whether they will have enough to eat while school is out,” said Mayra Melendrez, LMCR Program Manager. “Ensuring our community’s kids have a good lunch means they can enjoy a happier, healthier, more active summer and a better start to the school year in the fall.”
Children up to 18 years old can pick up a free lunch without eligibility documentation at the following sites from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. daily:
|Boys and Girls Club of Santa Cruz
|543 Center St., Santa Cruz, CA 95060
|June 7 – Aug. 6, 2021
|Sycamore St. Apartments
|125 Sycamore St., Santa Cruz, CA 95060
|June 7 – Aug. 6, 2021
|YWCA
|340 E. Beach St., Watsonville, CA 95076
|June 7 – Aug. 6, 2021
|Nueva Vista Beach Flats Park
|131 Liebrandt Ave., Santa Cruz, CA 95060
|June 7 – Aug. 6, 2021
|La Manzana Community Resources
|521 Main St. Watsonville, CA 95076
|June 7 – Aug. 13, 2021
|Stone Creek Apartments
|300 Bree Ln, Watsonville, CA 95076
|June 7 – Aug. 13, 2021
|Vista Verde Apartments
|45 Steward Ave., Freedom, CA 95019
|June 7 – Aug. 13, 2021
|Corralitos Creek Apartments
|125 Pajaro Circle, Freedom, CA 95019
|June 7 – Aug. 13, 2021
|Pajaro Park Apartments
|27 San Juan Road, Watsonville, CA 95076
|June 7 – Aug. 13, 2021
|Sunny Meadows Apartments
|220 Ross Ave, Freedom, CA 95019
|June 21 – July 30, 2021
|Pippin Orchards Apartments
|56 Atkinson Lane, Watsonville, CA 95076
|June 21 – July 30, 2021
|Schapiro Knoll Apartments
|33 Minto Rd. Watsonville, CA 95076
|June 21 – July 30, 2021
If you're interested in making a donation to support the program you can click here and select “La Manzana Community Resource Center.” If you are interested in volunteering to help serve lunches, you can click here.
