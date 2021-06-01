Suspect accused of shooting at people outside Watsonville home arrested

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) A man has been arrested after he allegedly shot at several people outside a Watsonville home.

Police said several people were outside a home on Center Street Saturday afternoon when the suspect, identified as Stephen Vitela, fired several rounds. Nobody was injured, but a mother and her young child were in a car parked in the driveway.

The suspect was found about 10 minutes later a few blocks away from the scene. Officers said they found him hiding behind a parked car, and the gun used in the shooting was reportedly under the car.

Detectives said they believe the shooting was gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Gustavo Zamora at 831-768-3355 and reference case 21W-02015.