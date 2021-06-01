Salinas man arrested in connection to homicide in Mann’s Packing parking lot

News

GONZALES, Calif. (KION) Police say a Salinas man has been arrested on murder charges following a shooting in the parking lot of Mann's Packing in Gonzales.

Gonzales police say officers responded to a report of a man who had been shot at about 9:20 p.m. Saturday, and when they got there, they found a man who had been shot several times dead in a vehicle.

During the investigation, police identified 33-year-old Barry Sumagang as a suspect and arrested him on murder, assault with a deadly weapon and several other charges.

Investigators said the victim and suspect were former coworkers at Mann's Packing, and they are still trying to determine the motive for the shooting.

The victim will not be identified until family is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gonzales police at 831-675-5010.