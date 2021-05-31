Monterey County pays tribute to those fallen while serving the country

News

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) Veterans, community members and county officials gathered on Monday at a Soledad cemetery for a wreath laying ceremony to honor the lives of those who died while serving the United States.

Veterans in attendance say this is a day to reflect on those they knew during their service as well as a former organizer of this yearly memorial service who recently lost his life.

Various memorials are taking place across Monterey County, including an event in Greenfield where veterans, friends and families share their stories and serve as a comfort to each other this Memorial Day.

KION's Jocelyn Ortega shares those stories tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.