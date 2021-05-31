Skip to Content
HAPPENING NOW: Central Coast Memorial Day Ceremonies

CENTRAL COAST, Calif, (KION) -- Hundreds on the Central Coast are remembering and honoring the service members who never made it out of uniform and paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of this nation.

These are some of the ceremonies and events you can participate in:

Garden of Memories Cemetery in Salinas (8:00 a.m.)

  • Guest speaker is Congressman Jimmy Panetta

Soledad Cemetery (10:00 a.m.)

  • Guest speaker is retired Chief Kevin Peaches

Greenfield Veterans Memorial Building (11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.) on 615 El Camino Real:

  • “Our Community Coming Together” fundraising event
