Portions of Los Padres National Forest damaged by Dolan Fire set to reopen this weekend

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Dolan Fire burned nearly 125,000 acres of Los Padres National Forest last year, and it led to closures in areas affected by the fire.

U.S. Forest Service officials announced Friday that the closure order is being revised to allow some areas to reopen.

The closures that will still be in place include:

Nacimiento-Fergusson west of Nacimiento Campground to the Highway 1 intersection

South Coast Ridge from Prewitt Ridge Road to the intersection of Nacimiento-Fergusson

Kirk Creek Trail

Chalk Peak and Escondido Campgrounds

The Forest Service is also not allowing motor vehicles on Central Coast Ridge/Cone Peak Road and Arroyo Seco/Indians road from Memorial Campground to the gate at Escondido Campground Road.

The forest is also under elevated fire restrictions, and campfires are only allowed in campground fire rings.

The updated order will be in effect from May 29 through July 28.