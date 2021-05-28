New veterans unit opens in Soledad Correctional Training Facility

News

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) A new unit set to house up to 120 incarcerated veterans at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad is opening Friday.

The unit is intended to be used as a coordinated unit for Veterans Affairs benefits and rehabilitative programming.

Monterey County resident and veteran Tony Virrueta says rehabilitation is the way to go for veteran inmates, particularly when things like post traumatic stress disorder come into play as it is common for many.

Tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. KION's Jocelyn Ortega gets a tour of the new unit and hears from local veterans who say this new unit is a step forward.