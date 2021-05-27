Skip to Content
News
By
today at 11:23 AM
Published 11:15 AM

Greenfield native among San Jose shooting victims

Photos of the victims of the shooting in San Jose at the Valley Transportation Authority.
Valley Transportation Authority
Photos of the victims of the shooting in San Jose at the Valley Transportation Authority.

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) Officials have confirmed the identities of the nine victims of a shooting Wednesday morning at the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, and one of them is from the Central Coast.

According to the City of Greenfield, 49-year-old Timothy Michael Romo is the son of former Greenfield Mayor and Chief of Police Mike Romo.

Mayor Lance Walker wrote in a social media post that Romo's mother, Reggie, worked at a local school for several years and that he leaves behind two sisters, two brothers, his parents, his wife, three children and grand children.

The other victims of the shooting are identified as:

  • Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63
  • Adrian Balleza, 29
  • Alex Ward Fritch, 49
  • Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35
  • Lars Kepler Lane, 63
  • Paul Delacruz Megia, 42
  • Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40
  • Taptejdeep Singh, 36
California News / Instagram / Monterey County / Santa Clara County / Top Stories

Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson is the Digital Content Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content