Greenfield native among San Jose shooting victims

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) Officials have confirmed the identities of the nine victims of a shooting Wednesday morning at the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, and one of them is from the Central Coast.

According to the City of Greenfield, 49-year-old Timothy Michael Romo is the son of former Greenfield Mayor and Chief of Police Mike Romo.

Mayor Lance Walker wrote in a social media post that Romo's mother, Reggie, worked at a local school for several years and that he leaves behind two sisters, two brothers, his parents, his wife, three children and grand children.

The other victims of the shooting are identified as: