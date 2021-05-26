Aircraft makes emergency landing in San Benito County

News

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The California Highway Patrol and San Benito County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an aircraft that had to make an emergency landing on Wednesday at around 2 p.m.

CHP says that the Monterey Communications Center began receiving calls of a possible airplane collision near the Frazier Lake Airport, within unincorporated San Benito County. Officers, along with sheriff's deputies, located the aircraft in a dirt field just north of the airport.

According to CHP, the pilot said he began experiencing mechanical issues as he was ascending and had to make an emergency landing. They say only minor damage was sustained to the lower wings and no injuries were reported.