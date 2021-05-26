Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 10:49 PM
Published 10:28 PM

Aircraft makes emergency landing in San Benito County

SAN BENITO COUNTY AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY LANDING
CHP - Hollister-Gilroy
SAN BENITO COUNTY AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY LANDING 3
CHP - Hollister-Gilroy
SAN BENITO COUNTY AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY LANDING 2
CHP - Hollister-Gilroy

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The California Highway Patrol and San Benito County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an aircraft that had to make an emergency landing on Wednesday at around 2 p.m.

CHP says that the Monterey Communications Center began receiving calls of a possible airplane collision near the Frazier Lake Airport, within unincorporated San Benito County. Officers, along with sheriff's deputies, located the aircraft in a dirt field just north of the airport.

According to CHP, the pilot said he began experiencing mechanical issues as he was ascending and had to make an emergency landing. They say only minor damage was sustained to the lower wings and no injuries were reported.

Local News / San Benito County / Top Stories / Video

Dominoe Ibarra

Dominoe Ibarra is a producer and editor at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content