Soledad prison opens housing facility for imprisoned veterans

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) A new housing facility for imprisoned veterans is opening at the Correctional Training Facility, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

The facility houses 120 veterans, but it has the capacity to expand to 280. The dedicated facility is expected to provide a centralized location for coordinating VA benefits, but it will also include targeted rehabilitation.

"The unit represents a monumental move forward in rehabilitation and facility standards, allowing a

coordinated unit for Veterans Affairs benefits, rehabilitative programming and an atmosphere that promotes honor, courage, and commitment," the CDCR wrote in a statement.

The agency reports that inmates can become mentors to new prisoners, help to train support dogs and join veteran support groups.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facility is scheduled for Friday.

