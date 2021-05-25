One year after George Floyd’s death: Local organizations gather at Salinas City Hall to remember George Floyd

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Local organizations gathered at Salinas city hall to remember the anniversary of George Floyd's death and make their voices heard about defunding the Salinas police.

Other groups like MC Blue and Victims of Crime Survivors were at city hall in support of police and their current funding.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more at 10 and 11 p.m. with what the local groups have to say.