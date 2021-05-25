City of Gonzales Recreation now selling Summer Pool Passes for the community pool

News

GONZALES, Calif. (KION) The City of Gonzales Recreation wants you to beat the heat this summer at the Gonzales Community pool. Residents can now purchase their pool passes and use them any time between June 15 through September 18, 2021.

Individual pool passes are $75 per person for people ages four and up. This includes recreation swim, night swim, tot swim and water aerobics.

Fitness passes are for people ages 14 and up and will only be $60 per person. This includes, shallow water and deep water aerobics.

Staff at the community pool say all passes are fast passes and allow holders to use the fast pass line for first entry.

If you want to take a dip this summer, you can order passes online here. Pre-ordered passes can be picked up at the pool starting on June 15, 2021.