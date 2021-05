News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Fort Hunter Liggett is warning community members that there is a prescribed burn underway in the area.

The burn covers about 50 acres, and it will be done along the northern boundary bear the AV Ranch.

Fort Hunter Liggett said it is conducting the burn to reduce fuels and wildfire risk, reduce non-native vegetation and create defensible space to prevent wildfires around the installation.