Two different water districts in Santa Cruz County announce water shortage stages, but have different restrictions

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Two different water districts in Santa Cruz County have issued shortages due to the lack of rain this past winter that lead to an increase in drought conditions.

Last month, the Santa Cruz City Council declared a Stage 1 water shortage warning for customers in city limits, which began May 1st. Up the road, the San Lorenzo Valley Water District's Board confirmed a stage 2 water shortage emergency announced on May 12th. Both come with water use restrictions but have different regulations.

KION's Erika Bratten is looking into each shortage and what it will mean for those living in Santa Cruz and towns in San Lorenzo Valley. She will have more details tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.