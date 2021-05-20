Seaside City Council to discuss potential right to recall ordinance

News

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) The Seaside City Council is expected to discuss the possibility of a right to recall for hospitality workers at its meeting Thursday.

The right to recall would be an urgency ordinance if it moves forward.

A similar ordinance was passed by the Monterey County Board of Supervisors last month that requires employers in the hospitality industry to reach out to laid off employees first when their former jobs become available again.